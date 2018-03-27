Grave sites continue to be robbed at Lehi Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI, Utah - Grave robbers have been going for flowers, vases, and decorations just hours after grieving loved ones leave the Lehi Cemetery.

"We come here to grieve and how dare they," said Linda Manning, who had hundreds of dollars worth of flowers stolen from her late husband's grave.

Linda's high school sweetheart and love of her life unexpectedly died last week. On Saturday, just hours after they laid him to rest, she came back to his grave to see his entire casket spray was ransacked.

"They took the vases, and took the flowers they didn't want and just scattered them," said Kellie Manning, Linda's daughter.

The family took what was left and made a makeshift arrangement.

"It's just heartbreaking, I don't understand," Linda said.

The Lehi Cemetery Sexton said this has become a growing problem. Over the weekend, more than a dozen reports came in of decorations being stolen.

On March 13, Fox 13 reported a story where a mother had her decorations stolen from her young daughters grave.

"Very devastating, but it's happened a lot here in Lehi. We have family friends.. andI'vee heard a lot of really sad stories," Kellie said.

Investigators said they're adding more officers to patrol this area. If you have any information as to who is responsible call Lehi Police at (801) 768-7110.