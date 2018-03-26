Where the signatures are on ballot initiatives in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A number of initiatives are facing an April 16 deadline to qualify to get before voters on the November ballot.

When asked how many signatures they’ve gathered, some campaigns have declined to say exactly. So FOX 13 filed a public records request with the Utah Lt. Governor’s Office for lists of how many signatures they’ve turned in so far. Most of the campaigns said they are still gathering signatures and have submitted far more than is in the official tally, waiting for county clerks across Utah to catch up and validate them.

The ballot initiatives need 113,000 signatures in 26 of Utah’s 29 senate districts to qualify. Here’s where they all stand: