× Utahns wail their way to the top in World Elk Calling Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Elk calling enthusiasts from all over gathered in an attempt to win the title at the World Elk Calling Championship, and Utahns showed up in full force.

Of the 23 winners, seven were from Utah, the most wins of any state.

The 2018 competition featured competitors matched up one-on-one. $14,000 in cash was split between the winners in each of the six divisions.

The event was put on by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the International Sportsmen’s Expositions.

The original field included 105 callers, the largest in recorded history.

Here is a list of all the winners from 2018’s competition:

Professional Division

1. Corey Jacobsen, Donnelly, ID

2. Tom Diesing, Loveland, CO

3. Beau Brooks, La Center, WA

4. Jason Neitzel, Rigby, ID Men’s Division

1. Matt Toyn, Plain City, UT

2. Chris Pastor, West Haven, UT

3. John Simper, Tooele, UT

4. Brayden Langley, McMinnville, OR Women’s Division

1. Marisa Pagano, Rexburg, ID

2. Jessi Sletten, Loveland, CO

3. Lydia Smith, Rigby, ID

4. Amy Morris, Springville, UT Voice Division

1. Hannah Holiday, Northglenn, CO

2. Samuel Jacobsen, Donnelly, ID

3. Kailee Brimmer, Keno, OR Youth Division

1. Jacob Simper, Tooele, UT

2. Joseph Simper, Tooele, UT

3. Carson Hill, Idaho Falls, ID

4. Dakota Dunlap, Aumsville, OR Pee Wee Division

1. Isaac Simper, Tooele, UT

2. Gavin Langley, McMinnville, OR

3. Fisher Lewis, Herriman, UT

4. Ava King, Fruita, CO