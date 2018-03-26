University of Utah athletics director Chris Hill to retire this spring

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah athletic director Chris Hill is announcing his retirement.

The U of U said the NCAA’s longest-tenured athletic director will retire this spring.

University of Utah President Ruth V. Watkins said:

Chris Hill leaves a tremendous legacy at the University of Utah. Chris has embodied all the traits needed to build a successful program: a student advocate, a skilled negotiator, a solid administrator with a keen eye for talent, an excellent fundraiser and a passionate sports fan. His leadership and relentless drive to raise the caliber and quality of our athletic programs over his 31-year career helped earn the university an invitation to join the Pac-12 Conference— a milestone that has proven to be transformational for our entire campus.

Chris leaves us a vibrant, thriving athletics department that benefits student-athletes and our community. He has set the foundation for our continued success. On behalf of the entire university community, I thank him for his service and dedication to this institution and its students. I wish Chris the very best in retirement and look forward to seeing him in the stands rooting for his beloved teams.