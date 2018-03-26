Hazardous materials fire at plastics manufacturing warehouse in Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities are investigating what sparked a fire at a plastics manufacturing building near 657 S. 4150 W. early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the warehouse just after 3:30 a.m.

According to its website, C & M Manufacturing, Inc. owns and operates the 17,500 sq. ft. production and fabrication building.

"If you could see this in this daylight, you'd see this is a very black-burning fire so we understand that that makes for some hazardous materials types of situations so our firefighters are using all of their protective gear to fight the fire this morning," SLC Fire's Karl Steadman said.