Tooele Police seeking missing, endangered 13-year-old

TOOELE, Utah – The Tooele City Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered teenager, who was last heard from more than 24 hours ago.

According to Sgt. Schovaers with the Tooele City Police Department, 13-year-old Sammy Campbell left a note saying she had run away.

She left her home around 5:30 p.m. last night, and has not been heard from since.

Campbell is described as a white female, five feet tall, and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a thrasher hoodie, jeans, and black and white Adidas. She has scars on her upper right thigh and both arms.

According to a statement sent by the Department of Public Safety, Samantha suffers from mental health issues and has a history of self-harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tooele City Police Department at (435) 882-8900.