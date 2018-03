× Large pileup shuts down I-80 both directions near Echo

ECHO, Utah – A large pileup closed Interstate 80 at mile marker 172 near Echo Monday morning.

The Utah Department of Transporation said according to preliminary reports, 30 to 40 cars and a couple of semi-trailers may be involved.

Fox 13 is working to confirm reports at least one person was killed in the crash.

The Utah Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the area and said it will be closed until further notice.