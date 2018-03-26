‘Kitten season’ helping kitties in need with Salt Lake County Animal Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calista Pearson from Salt Lake County Animal Services spoke with us about an event coming up this Saturday at Tinkers Cat Cafe.

Tinkers rescues and adopts cats from Salt Lake County Animal Services. The cafe is hosting a kitten baby shower, to help rescue kitties get the care that they need.

People are invited to bring donations to the event, where they can sign up for kitten foster care, and pet adoptable cats at the cafe.

Having a large number of households that give kittens foster care is vital for Salt Lake County Animal Services. Each year, hundreds of kitten come through their doors, in need of a place to call home, even temporarily.

Kittens under eight weeks old are put into foster homes until they are old enough to be spayed/neutered and vaccinated. For more information CLICK HERE.

Here is a list of items the cafe is asking people to bring on Saturday:

Canned cat food (Friskies preferred)

Small Blankets

Kitten bottles

Bottle brushes

Gerber Chicken or Turkey Baby food

SnuggleSafe Microwave Heat Pad

Thermometers

Soft cat treats

Crunchy cat treats

Catnip

Cat grass

Scratching posts

Toy Mice

Feather wands

Laser pens