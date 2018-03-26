Fox 13 Dream Team awards lifetime of service by paying off woman’s home 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Fox 13 Dream Team is on a mission to change lives. We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to help make some dreams come true for deserving Utahns.

For our first surprise, we dropped into Aleen Spencer’s ceramics class at the South Jordan Community Center.

Aleen holds the all-time record for most volunteer hours at the center, and she also volunteers at the Riverton Senior Center as well.

Aleen’s friends and family tell us she has offered a lifetime of service to others.

She raised four children on her own; three were adopted.

As a young mother, Aleen sometimes struggled to make ends meet.

Her children’s school clothes were handmade and she sometimes ironed clothes for her neighbors for extra cash.

Through it all, Aleen’s home has been a place with an open door to family and friends in need.

The Dream Team learned Aleen’s dishwasher and computer at home were broken and needed to be replaced.

RC Willey came to the rescue with those items.

Mountain America Credit Union took Aleen’s surprise to the next level by paying off the mortgage on her home.

Watch the video to see how the emotional Dream Team surprise unfolded.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here.

Tell us the story of the person you are nominating as it might be told on TV and suggest a gift that could possibly their life.