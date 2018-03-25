× Police use Taser to subdue intoxicated suspect who kicked officer in head at Orem hospital

LINDON, Utah — A man faces charges that include disorderly conduct and assault against a police officer after an incident in Lindon City early Saturday morning.

According to a statement of probable cause, officers were dispatched to Lindon City around 1 a.m. Saturday and found Timothy Phillip Lambert, “stumbling into traffic and yelling at passing motorists.”

Police say Lambert was intoxicated and non-compliant, however they did manage to administer a breathalyzer test and found his BAC registered at .286. For comparison, the current legal limit to drive in Utah is .08 and will be lowered to .05 later this year.

Police transported the man to Timpanogos Hospital in Orem for further evaluation, and while at the hospital they say the man fought with officers.

According to the PC statement Lambert kicked an officer in the head while police were trying to restrain him, after which the officer used a Taser “and deployed a drive stun to [Lambert’s] torso.”

Police say the Taser had “minimal effect”, so the officer deployed the Taser a second time, this time in the leg. At that point the man stopped fighting and complied with police.

Lambert was taken to the Utah County Jail after being medically cleared. He was booked on charges of intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault against a police officer.