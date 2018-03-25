This week Steve Oldfield briefly reviews "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and "Sherlock Gnomes" before moving on for a closer look at a film shot entirely on the iPhone: "Unsane".
At the Movies: A film shot entirely on the iPhone
-
Once thought to be lost, first feature film shot entirely in Utah re-emerges
-
iPhone battery troubles? 3 easy fixes
-
Apple apologizes for slowing iPhone, drops battery prices
-
Movie review: ‘Annihilation’
-
At the Movies: ‘The Commuter’ and ‘The Post’
-
-
At the Movies: ’12 Strong’
-
At the Movies: ‘Winchester’
-
At the Movies: Headliners for award season
-
At the Movies: ‘All the Money in the World’
-
Judge orders release of fatal SLC courthouse shooting video; rules against family
-
-
Apple admits it slows down older iPhones to prevent battery issues
-
New app allows Utahns to skip checkout lines at some Walmart locations
-
Samsung Galaxy S9 revealed and it’s all about the camera