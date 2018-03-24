Utah’s GOP House takes back hotel money from ex-lawmaker accused of trysts with escort

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives has taken back money from an ex-state lawmaker in response to a sex scandal.

Jon Stanard’s final reimbursement check as a lawmaker had money deducted from it for a pair of hotel stays in 2017, a spokeswoman for the Republican House Majority Caucus confirmed to FOX 13. Those hotel stays coincided with trips to Salt Lake City, where an escort accused Stanard of a pair of trysts.

Stanard resigned early into the 2018 Utah State Legislature. Then an escort claimed to a British tabloid she had a sexual relationship with the St. George Republican lawmaker.

The hotel stays, which are paid for by taxpayers, cost a little over $200. A stipend is provided for lawmakers and reimburses rural lawmakers for the cost of hotel stays when they travel to Salt Lake City for legislative business.