× Four wounded after suspect opens fire on rap group in Walmart parking lot in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say four people were wounded Saturday when someone opened fire on a rap group stopped in the parking lot of a Walmart in West Valley City.

West Valley City Police confirm four people were shot in the parking lot outside of Walmart, 3180 South 5600 West. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police say a rap group traveling in an RV was stopped in the parking lot and three members of the rap group were standing outside the RV. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on 5600 West fired multiple rounds at the RV.

The three members of the rap group were stuck by gunfire, along with a bystander.

The bystander is a 14-year-old girl, and police say she was hit in the hip area and is in stable condition.

A 36-year-old male was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition.

A 22-year-old male was shot in the abdomen and is listed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and is listed in stable condition.

Police say a fourth person inside the RV was not injured.

Police say the three adult male victims initially left the scene and were located in the parking lot of a nearby school.

Police are investigating the incident, including the possibility it is gang related.

So far no details regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle have been released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.