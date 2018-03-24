Three car pile-up closes Taylorsville intersection

TAYLORSVILLE – A three-vehicle crash Saturday morning closed an intersection near 6200 South 2700 West.

The three-car pile-up occurred just before 11 a.m. Unified police say a blue Acura traveling northbound on 2700 West likely ran a red light and clipped two trucks traveling westbound on 6200 South.

The cars ended up off the side of the road in a pile with one truck resting on a damaged power pole.

Police closed the intersection while they attempted to clean up the damage caused.

“They’re trying to figure out how to get that truck down without severely damaging the power line,” Said Lt. BrianLohrke with the Unified Police Department.

Police say any injuries were very minor.