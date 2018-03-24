× One in serious condition after ATV crash near Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — Three people were injured, one seriously, after an All-Terrain Vehicle crash in the Herriman area Saturday.

Lt. Brian Lohrke with Unified Police said they were called to the area near 7800 West and 15000 South around 1 p.m.

Lohrke said there are many back-country roads in the area, but the ATV crash occurred off the road after the vehicle struck a tree or a rock.

Two people were taken to hospitals in good condition. A third person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.