Man drowns in pool at Kearns fitness center while practicing holding his breath

KEARNS, Utah — A man drowned at a fitness center pool in Kearns Saturday while trying to hold his breath under water for an extended time.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. at the Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center, 5624 Cougar Lane.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Crowther.

Lohrke said the man was trying to practice holding his breath for an extended time, and the lifeguards on duty were aware of the man’s intention.

Lifeguards pulled the man from the pool and performed CPR. Paramedics responded and the man was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Police said deaths of this kind are uncommon but not unheard of.

“That’s the risk you take when doing that type of stuff,” Lohrke said.