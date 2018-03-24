Firefighters rescue seven kittens after shed fire in Tooele County

ERDA, Utah — Firefighters rescued seven kittens after a shed caught on fire in Erda Saturday.

Firefighters tweeted several photos of the rescued animals, saying “Sometimes it’s the little things that provide the most reward.”

Ryan Willden of the North Tooele Fire District said crews responded to the shed fire around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Willden said the property is undergoing construction and a home was recently bull-dozed at the site. He said a worker was using a small stove in the detached shed to stay warm, and firefighters believe that stove started the fire.

The worker called in the fire and crews responded. Firefighters said they found the seven kittens in another nearby shed while putting out hotspots.

“He heard the kittens screaming loudly, and they were surrounded by embers,” Willden said.

Willden said the cats were not injured, just wet and in distress. Crews took the cats to an ambulance to help them dry off and warm up, and all seven were taken to Tooele Valley Veterinarian Clinic.