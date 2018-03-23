Teen crashes car into driver’s license office during driving test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO, Minn. - It's safe to say, this teen will have to retake her driver's test.

The 17-year-old Minnesota girl crashed during her driving exam.

What's worse is she sent the SUV straight into the driver's license exam office.

Police said the teen was trying to back out of a parking space but her car was in drive, not reverse, when she hit the gas, sending the SUV into the building.

The teen wasn't hurt; neither was anyone inside the building.

The 60-year-old instructor in the car with her went to the hospital with minor injuries and will be OK.

Police gave the teen a warning and said she will not be ticketed.