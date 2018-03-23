Nevada makes nearly $36 million in taxes off recreational marijuana

Figures released by Nevada’s Department of Taxation show that since recreational marijuana was allowed to be sold in July, the state has collected nearly $36 million in taxes.

Nevada collects a 15 percent wholesale tax on medical and recreational sales and another 10 percent tax on recreational marijuana.

From the Nevada Dept. of Taxation:

The closest recreational dispensary to Utah is in Mesquite, Nev.

West Wendover has been contemplating recreational cannabis sales but an ordinance allowing it has stalled.