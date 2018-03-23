Chimichurri with Cilantro and Lemon

1 bunch Cilantro1 bunch Parsley½ shallot2 Garlic cloves1 lemon, zest and juice¼ C Red wine vinegar2 tsp dried oreganoPinch red pepper flakes½ - ¾ C good olive oil1 tsp honey (or more to balance flavor)Salt to tasteBlend ingredients in blender or food processor until combined. Taste and adjust according to taste!

12 Minute Meal with Halibut and Asparagus

6 oz portion filets of halibut (or other firm white fish)

1 lemon sliced into thin rounds

1 bunch asparagus

Chimichurri Sauce

Place halibut filets on the solid pan, place one lemon round on each fish. Cut the tough ends off of the asparagus and then place on the perforated pan. Place the solid pan with the fish in the steam oven on rack 3. Select the steam mode and set to 190 degrees. Steam for 6 minutes and then open the oven and place the perforated pan with the asparagus on rack position 2. Close the oven door and continue to steam for 6 more minutes. Remove from the oven and serve immediately with the chimichurri sauce.