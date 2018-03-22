Why Oceanside, California is a great place to learn to surf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surfing is more than just a sport in California - it's a way of life. At the Whitlock Family Surf Shop in Oceanside, California, it's a family affair.

With a surfboard shaping machine and shaping factory, surf lessons and surf shop and screen printing, Whitlock's family businesses are surfing through and through. The printing business, called Whitlock Ink with a 'K', does all of the t-shirt printing for all the local businesses in Oceanside. But it's not just the local businesses that keep coming back to Whitlock's as they make shirts that are sent all over the world, even to Salt Lake City, Utah.

The shirts aren't the only thing made to order within Whitlock's businesses. Surfboards are handcrafted and made to order in the shaping room that shapes the Whitlock's boards. Not only can they make you your own hand-crafted surfboard, they will also teach you how to surf.

These guys don't leave their love for surfing in the shop, the Whitlock Surf school takes you out to the water. If you're a novice swimmer, the Whitlock's can have you up and riding in just four short waves. Whether you're going for a big beginner board or one made for the pros, it's never too early or too late for you to catch a wave.

From the surf, to the sand, to the shop, the Whitlock family of Oceanside definitely knows what they're doing.

If you're interested in learning how to surf or in any of the Whitlock Family businesses, visit www.visitoceanside.com.