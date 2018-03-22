× West Valley City man admits to child sex abuse, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley City man has been booked into the Iron County Jail after admitting to sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl, according to a police report.

A Cedar City officer interviewed 71-year-old Allan J. Bott, who told the officer that he had touched the girl inappropriately while on a trip to southern Utah, the police report said.

“I asked Bott to explain why he did this or explain his intent and he said he had no intention, it was an accident. Bott continued to explain that he doesn’t want to do this but something, the devil, gets through him and it happened,” the officer wrote in a probable cause statement.

Bott faces two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.