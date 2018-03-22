Utah Girl Scout turns to Navajo tacos after missing chance to raise funds with cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Forget cookies, one Girl Scout’s home recipe has brought more than a hundred people to her front doorstep.

“I was shocked at how the word spread,” said Cindy Trujillo, Cheyenne Trujillo's mother. “It was like a McDonald’s drive-up. People were lined up at the doorway.

It all started a few weeks ago when Cindy signed her daughter up for Girl Scouts.

“I wasn’t aware of when they sell Girl Scout cookies,” Trujillo said. “Unfortunately, I signed her up right when they are pretty much wrapping things up. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, $500 for camp? How am I going to come up with that?’”

Then mom had an idea. Her daughter wanted to go to cooking camp. So, wouldn’t it be fitting if they made a bunch of their family’s home recipe for Navajo tacos and gave them away? Of course, they accepted donations as well.

“First bite was really good,” said Aurora Colton. “It has a really unique texture to the bread.”

“We had to come back for seconds,” said Dawn Barton.

Barton and Colton both came to the house earlier in the week when they heard about the tacos. Trujillo sold 75 tacos within hours. She eventually ran out.

“Some people were like, we wanted one too!” Trujillo said.

So, she got more supplies and did it again on Thursday. She says she won’t do it again, only because it was such a success the first two times. The family hoped to gather donations of $550 to help send Cheyenne to camp.