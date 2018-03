× Utah city named fastest-growing metro area in the country

ST. GEORGE, Utah – New estimates just released show St. George, Utah, is now the fastest-growing metro area in the country.

That’s according to data from the Census Bureau.

The population has grown 4 percent since 2016.

It is touted as a great area for retirees, new workers and students.

The Provo-Orem area also made the list coming in at No. 8 with 2.7 percent growth since 2016.