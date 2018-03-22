Provo man arrested in death of 4-month-old baby girl

PROVO, Utah – Provo Police have arrested a Utah man after a 4-month-old girl died in Provo.

Officers said 23-year-old Cameron Willingham is in the Utah County Jail on suspicion of child abuse homicide.

Willingham is the boyfriend of the baby’s mother, not the child’s father.

Authorities responded to a call about a baby not breathing March 19.

Police found the baby, Nevaeh King, unresponsive and with serious injuries.

She was flown to the hospital and died days later on March 21 from serious head and neck injuries and abdominal hemorrhaging.