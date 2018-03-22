× Police: DUI driver sideswipes parked car in Orem, head-butts deputy

OREM, Utah — A man is behind bars after police say he sideswiped a parked vehicle while driving under the influence, then resisted arrest and assaulted an officer during a blood draw.

According to a statement of probable cause, things began early Wednesday morning when an officer saw a Chrysler 300 traveling at an estimated 100 mph in the area of 400 North and 800 West.

The Chrysler side-swiped a parked vehicle in the area, and the driver stopped and got out of his car to survey the damage to his vehicle, which is when police approached.

The arresting officer said the driver, identified as Jesus Hartman of Salem, had the odor of alcohol on his breath, glossy eyes and slurred speech.

He said Hartman was not cooperative, so he handcuffed him and had to physically restrain him several times during the traffic stop. Police say the man’s conduct made it impossible to conduct a field sobriety test.

Police located an open, half-full 40 oz bottle of beer inside the cup holder in the car’s center console, according to the PC statement.

Paramedics arrived on scene to check on Hartman’s condition, but police say the man did not cooperate. He was ultimately taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital to be medically cleared, and police say the man continued to act disorderly.

Police secured a warrant for a blood draw, and deputies held the man down when he refused to submit a blood sample. Hartman head-butted a deputy in the face during the efforts to secure the blood draw, according to the PC statement.

Hartman was booked on charges that include reckless driving, interference with an arresting officer, disorderly conduct, open container, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, DUI, and assault against a police officer. All of the charges are misdemeanors.