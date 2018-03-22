× Orem Police seek help locating missing, endangered woman with mental capacity of 12-year-old

OREM, Utah — Police in Orem have issued a missing and endangered advisory for a 31-year-old woman who they say operates at the level of a 12-year-old.

Police say Marisol Tarraso was last heard from around noon Thursday after she missed a bus at 880 North State Street in Orem.

Tarraso said she planned to ride her bike to Lindon after missing the bus but has not been heard from since.

The woman stands 6-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Tarraso was last seen riding a light green bicycle. She may have been wearing khaki pants and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who sees the woman should contact Orem PD at 801-229-7070.