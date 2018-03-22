Healthy snacks to curb that late night craving

March 22, 2018

Is it okay to snack at night? Well, assistant professor with USU Extension Jaqueline Neid-Avila says it is.

The most important thing is making sure you're choosing healthy snacks. In order to help us all out, Jaqueline put together a list of great late night snacks!

High fiber cereal and milk 

  • 1/2 cup high fiber cereal (All-Bran, Fiber One, Twigs)
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup fruit (optional)

1 String Cheese stick or 1 Babybel round

8 oz. sparkling water (in place of soda)

Peanut butter and banana

  • 1 whole banana
  • 1 tablespoon nut/seed butter

Turkey and cheese roll with veggies 

  • 2 slices of turkey breast
  • 1 slice of Swiss cheese
  • 2 tomato slices or 6 cucumber slices

Avocado or Hardboiled egg on toast

  • 1 slice whole wheat toast
  • 1 hard-boiled egg or 1/4 avocado

Greek yogurt with fruit 

  • 1/2 cup greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup fruit
  • Tip: freeze your yogurt for it to be more of an ice cream-like treat!

Visit www.extension.usu.edu for more information.