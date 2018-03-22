Healthy snacks to curb that late night craving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is it okay to snack at night? Well, assistant professor with USU Extension Jaqueline Neid-Avila says it is.

The most important thing is making sure you're choosing healthy snacks. In order to help us all out, Jaqueline put together a list of great late night snacks!

High fiber cereal and milk

1/2 cup high fiber cereal (All-Bran, Fiber One, Twigs)

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup fruit (optional)

1 String Cheese stick or 1 Babybel round

8 oz. sparkling water (in place of soda)

Peanut butter and banana

1 whole banana

1 tablespoon nut/seed butter

Turkey and cheese roll with veggies

2 slices of turkey breast

1 slice of Swiss cheese

2 tomato slices or 6 cucumber slices

Avocado or Hardboiled egg on toast

1 slice whole wheat toast

1 hard-boiled egg or 1/4 avocado

Greek yogurt with fruit

1/2 cup greek yogurt

1/4 cup fruit

Tip: freeze your yogurt for it to be more of an ice cream-like treat!

Visit www.extension.usu.edu for more information.