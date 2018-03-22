Healthy snacks to curb that late night craving

Is it okay to snack at night? Well, assistant professor with USU Extension Jaqueline Neid-Avila says it is.
The most important thing is making sure you're choosing healthy snacks. In order to help us all out, Jaqueline put together a list of great late night snacks!
High fiber cereal and milk
- 1/2 cup high fiber cereal (All-Bran, Fiber One, Twigs)
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup fruit (optional)
1 String Cheese stick or 1 Babybel round
8 oz. sparkling water (in place of soda)
Peanut butter and banana
- 1 whole banana
- 1 tablespoon nut/seed butter
Turkey and cheese roll with veggies
- 2 slices of turkey breast
- 1 slice of Swiss cheese
- 2 tomato slices or 6 cucumber slices
Avocado or Hardboiled egg on toast
- 1 slice whole wheat toast
- 1 hard-boiled egg or 1/4 avocado
Greek yogurt with fruit
- 1/2 cup greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup fruit
- Tip: freeze your yogurt for it to be more of an ice cream-like treat!
