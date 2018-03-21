Tempe Police release videos of fatal crash involving self-driving Uber

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe Police have released video footage from a fatal crash involving an Uber that was operating in fully autonomous mode but with a human driver behind the wheel.

Tempe Police posted footage from both exterior and interior cameras showing the moments leading up to the deadly impact. See the tweet embedded below for those videos.

Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating

the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available. pic.twitter.com/2dVP72TziQ — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 21, 2018

Tempe Police say they are actively investigating the incident, which occurred March 18.

Uber has removed self-driving cars from the roads in response to the crash, where a self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed a pedestrian. Police say the car was in autonomous mode at the time, but there was also an operator behind the wheel.

Autonomous mode means the car is driving on its own. During tests, a person sits behind the wheel as a safeguard.

Uber said earlier in the week they are fully cooperating with local officials.