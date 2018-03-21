Governor signs bill giving terminally ill a ‘right to try’ medical marijuana in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert has signed a bill giving terminally ill patients a “right to try” medical marijuana.
In the latest stack of bills signed into law by the governor, he approved House Bill 195.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, dips a toe into medical marijuana in Utah by allowing people with less than six months to live to give cannabis a try. The governor has yet to sign a companion bill that would have the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food grow the marijuana for them.
The governor’s office said it expects he would sign that bill.
Medical marijuana supporters have rejected HB195 as not doing enough to help patients with a list of problems and have put their faith in a ballot initiative that could go before voters in November. So far, the Utah Patients Coalition said it has gathered more than 150,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot.
On Wednesday, Gov. Herbert vetoed a bill on patient transportation at the request of the sponsor. Rep. Ed Redd, R-Logan, said 10 words were inadvertently omitted from the bill, which gave it the opposite effect.
Read the governor’s veto letter here:
Here’s the other bills the governor signed into law:
HB0014 Substance Abuse Treatment Facility Patient Brokering, Hutchings, E.
HB0030S01 Utah Antidiscrimination Act Amendments, Dunnigan, J.
HB0037S01 Occupational and Professional Licensing Amendments, Dunnigan, J.
HB0039S05 Insurance Modifications, Dunnigan, J.
HB0081S01 Safety Belt Violations Amendments, McKell, M.
HB0096 Amendment to Constitutional and Federalism Defense Act Repealer, Ivory, K.
HB0099 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Act Amendments, Redd, E.
HB0101S02 Air Quality Emissions Testing Amendments, Arent, P.
HB0102S01 Use of Force Amendments, Greene, B.
HB0116S02 Student Civil Liberties Protection Act, Coleman, K.
HB0121S01 Regulation of Alkaline Hydrolysis Process, Handy, S.
HB0127S02 Controlled Substance Database Act Amendments, Fawson, J.
HB0146 Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act Amendments, Sagers, D.
HB0149S01 Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Funding Amendments, Froerer, G.
HB0151 Utah Population Estimates Production, Spendlove, R.
HB0170 Licensing Fee Waivers Amendments, Pulsipher, S.
HB0188 Regulation of Out-of-state Distribution Electrical Cooperative Amendments, Albrecht, C.
HB0195S03 Medical Cannabis Policy, Daw, B.
HB0291S01 Sentencing Commission Length of Supervision Guidelines, Hutchings, E.
HB0303S02 Drinking Water Source Sizing Requirements, Sandall, S.
HB0306 State Board of Education Revisions, Peterson, V.
HB0341 Government Nonprofit Amendments, McKell, M.
HB0357 Evaluating Tax Revenue Foregone from Federally Controlled Lands, Ivory, K.
HB0377 Land Use Amendments, Schultz, M.
HB0390S01 Rural Economic Development Incentives, Albrecht, C.
HB0408 Public Education Amendments, Moss, J.
HB0444 Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee, Edwards, R.
SB0030S01 Aggravated Murder Amendments, Mayne, K.
SB0035 Water Right for Trout Habitat Repeal Date Extension, Christensen, A.
SB0037 Sales and Use Tax Exemption Amendments, Stephenson, H.
SB0045 Water Law Amendments — Diligence Claims, Dayton, M.
SB0054S01 Marriage and Premarital Counseling and Education Amendments, Christensen, A.
SB0061S01 Water Rights Adjudication Amendments, Dayton, M.
SB0096S02 Canal Amendments, Hinkins, D.
SB0114 Disposal of County Property Amendments, Harper, W.
SB0135 Insurance Contracts Amendments, Fillmore, L.
SB0139 Public-private Partnership Amendments, Harper, W.
SB0142 Victims of Domestic Violence Services Account Amendments, Christensen, A.
SB0147 Nursing Initiative, Milner, A.
SB0168 Utah Agricultural Code Amendments, Dayton, M.
SB0178 Interlocal Entities Amendments, Henderson, D.
SB0181S01 Infertility Insurance Coverage Pilot Program, Escamilla, L.
SB0202 After School Program Amendments, Escamilla, L.
SB0203S01 Termination of Parental Rights Amendments, Weiler, T.
SB0226 Urban Farming Amendments, Van Tassell, K.
SB0231S01 State Building Code Amendments, Mayne, K.
HCR006 Concurrent Resolution Honoring Former Chief Justice Christine M. Durham, Arent, P.
HCR007S01 Concurrent Resolution on Environmental and Economic Stewardship, Edwards, R.
HCR008 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Historic and Economic Relationships Between Canada, the United States, and Utah, Handy, S.
HCR012S01 Concurrent Resolution Calling upon Congress to Assure a Complete and Accurate 2020 Census, Chavez-Houck, R.
HCR016 Concurrent Resolution Honoring President Matthew S. Holland, Daw, M.
HCR020 Concurrent Resolution Honoring Jon M. Huntsman, Sr., Hughes, G.
HCR021 Concurrent REsolution to Name a State Park after Fred Hayes, Perry, L.
SCR001S03 Concurrent Resolution Recommending Replacement of Statue of Philo Farnsworth in United States Capitol, Weiler, T.
SCR003 Concurrent Resolution on the Importance of Civil Liberties for Students, Dabakis, J.