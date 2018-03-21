Governor signs bill giving terminally ill a ‘right to try’ medical marijuana in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert has signed a bill giving terminally ill patients a “right to try” medical marijuana.

In the latest stack of bills signed into law by the governor, he approved House Bill 195.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, dips a toe into medical marijuana in Utah by allowing people with less than six months to live to give cannabis a try. The governor has yet to sign a companion bill that would have the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food grow the marijuana for them.

The governor’s office said it expects he would sign that bill.

Medical marijuana supporters have rejected HB195 as not doing enough to help patients with a list of problems and have put their faith in a ballot initiative that could go before voters in November. So far, the Utah Patients Coalition said it has gathered more than 150,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

On Wednesday, Gov. Herbert vetoed a bill on patient transportation at the request of the sponsor. Rep. Ed Redd, R-Logan, said 10 words were inadvertently omitted from the bill, which gave it the opposite effect.

Read the governor’s veto letter here:

Here’s the other bills the governor signed into law: