AARP offers free tax preparation

For senior citizens, tax season typically brings its share of worries and concerns and a loss of a spouse or other life changes may mean that taxes are a little more complicated than they used to be. In order to ease some of the tax season worries, now in its 50th year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering free tax preparation. The service is available to help people of any age but is designed for those 50 and older who can’t afford a tax preparation service. There is no fee and no AARP membership is required. For more information CLICK HERE or call 1-888-227-7669