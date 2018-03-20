Those ‘This is a restaurant, not a bar’ signs in Utah get to come down

SALT LAKE CITY — As quickly as they went up, those signs proclaiming “This is a Restaurant, Not a Bar” will be torn down.

Gov. Gary Herbert signed House Bill 456 into law on Tuesday, which makes a number of minor changes to Utah liquor laws including tearing down the signs that lawmakers admitted really didn’t do much. They were required as part of liquor legislation that allowed for “Zion Curtains” to be torn down. Those prevented restaurant patrons from seeing drinks being prepared.

Under the new law, bars will still have to post signs proclaiming “This is a Bar, Not a Restaurant.”