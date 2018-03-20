Spring gardening tips and tricks to get the most out of your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's officially spring time. The sun is out, the birds are chirping, the trees are getting leaves back, and it's time to start gardening again.

Getting your garden spruced up from the winter can be tough but Kevin McCoard from McCoards Garden Center has everything you should know about spring gardening. Whether it's soil prep work, pruning, or planting, there are special tricks for spring gardening to ensure your garden reaches its full potential throughout the year.

Watch the video above to see what SPPLT stands for, what plants are great to plant in the spring and much more!

For more plant and garden tips, tricks and information, visit www.mccoards.com!