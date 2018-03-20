Police offer $1,000 reward for info leading to suspect accused of baseball bat assault

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – The South Jordan Police Department said it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Salvador Valdez.

Officers said Valdez is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and a witness with a baseball bat March 9 at the Sizzler in South Jordan.

Valdez is described as a Hispanic man, standing about 6-feet-tall and weighing 190 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes a goatee and a Denver Broncos tattoo on his upper right arm.

Police said Valdez may be armed and is considered dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

Police said they would like to speak with anyone who might have information at (801) 840-4000.