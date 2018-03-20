× SLC police respond to report of employee stabbing coworker at local bar

SALT LAKE CITY – Police confirmed that officers were responding to a stabbing incident at a local bar Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Justin Hudson with the Salt Lake City Police Department, two employees at a bar called Whiskey Street on 323 Main St got into an argument.

Later on that evening, Hudson said that one of the employees stabbed the other employee in the back. Coworkers held the suspect down until police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital following the incident, and the suspect was being interviewed by police, Hudson said.

