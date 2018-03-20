Political hopefuls gather in Utah for caucus night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah - Republicans, Democrats and other parties gathered their voters last night across the state to caucus.

“I think there is great hope for Democrats this year,” said Democratic Senate hopeful Jenny Wilson. “I think we need some balance in government from the state of Utah and we need a new generation of leaders to change Washington.”

But the climb is steep for Democrats. Since President Trump’s inauguration, the number of active Democrats in Utah is down 3.7 percent. Active Republicans have seen a slightly larger drop, 5.8 percent. But Republicans still outnumber Democrats four to one in Utah.

Mitt Romney’s entrance into the Senate race could send more Republicans to the polls.

“People already know who I am and I want to make sure people know whether your are running for office and whether you’re well known or not, you ought to show up at caucus,” said Romney outside his own precinct’s caucus at Cottonwood High School in Murray.

He acknowledge the internal fight within Utah’s Republican Party as to how it’s candidates are elected, but did not take a side.

“You know I’m staying away from the battle within the Republican Party as to the process to select a nominee,” said Romney.

For the all the parties, caucus night is one of the first official steps towards the mid-term elections in November.