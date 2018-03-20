× One killed in motorcycle crash in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – One person is dead after a motorcycle and SUV collided in Saratoga Springs Tuesday night, shutting down several roads in the area.

Fox 13 News first heard reports of the accident on S.R. 73 just east of Redwood Road at about 9:15 p.m.

Saratoga Springs police say the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle and the bike didn’t have time to stop.

A police spokesperson says the motorcyclist was wearing protective riding gear, but was not wearing a helmet at the time.

First responders attempted CPR, but the victim died on scene.

As of 11p.m. Tuesday, Eastbound S.R. 73 was shut down at the intersection of Commerce Drive. Commerce was closed in both directions.

Police expected both roads to be back open for the Wednesday morning commute.