Man killed in Draper industrial accident at Geneva Rock identified

DRAPER, Utah – A man who was killed in an industrial accident in Draper on March 14 has been identified.

“It’s difficult to express in words the deep sadness we feel for the passing of our friend and Geneva Rock family member, Lee Mackay,” Geneva Rock Products posted in a statement made on Facebook. “We respectfully remember the life of this man that we were honored to work alongside for over 15 years.”

The fatal accident occurred at Geneva Rock just off I-15 in Draper. Officials stated Mackay was installing an industrial chute when he suffered a blow to the head and died.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who knew him,” Geneva Rock Products wrote.