Man accused of killing father in South Salt Lake; victim and suspect identified

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police have identified the victim and suspect after they arrested a man Monday in connection with the death of his father.

Police said 38-year-old Warren Richard Phelps is suspected of killing his father, 65-year-old Richard Phelps, in an argument over a television.

Officers with South Salt Lake Police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment near 2800 S 300 E shortly after 6:30 Monday evening.

“The 911 caller told the call taker he had just stabbed his father,” a news release from South Salt Lake Police said.

Paramedics attempted to revive Richard Phelps, but he remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it appears he had been stabbed more than once.

Police booked Warren Phelps into the Salt Lake County Jail. He faces a first-degree felony charge of murder.