PROVO, Utah – Streets have reopened after a fire in Provo at 223 W. Center St. Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Center St. was closed from 100 W. to 300 W. for a fire at Oregano Italian Kitchen, which is vacant.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.

Officials said a transformer on the backside of the building may have caused the fire that damaged the inside of the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported.

Building was vacant oregano‘s restaurant had already moved to a new location fire still under investigation by fire Marshall’s office pic.twitter.com/C8upgPek2p — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) March 20, 2018