× Wiretap investigation leads to three arrests in Salt Lake City meth distribution

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Three men were arrested and charged Sunday after police say a wiretap investigation led to the seizure of multiple pounds of methamphetamine.

Rey Garica, 28, Sebastiano De Los Santos, 20, and Steven Paul Flattre, 52, were each arrested on charges related to drug distribution.

According to probable cause statements released by the Utah County Sheriff, detectives learned of a large-scale methamphetamine distributor later identified as Garcia, who lives near 1700 W 400 N in West Valley City.

“On February 22nd, 2018 detectives began conducting a wiretap investigation with Rey Garcia’s phone number being the target phone,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “While intercepting phone calls Rey communicated with several individuals arranging the distribution of methamphetamine.”

Sheriff’s officials said that they allegedly overheard 10 separate incidents where Garcia arranged the distribution of methamphetamine.

On Sunday, Utah County Major Crimes detectives executed a search at Garcia’s apartment, where they stated they found 8 pounds of methamphetamine, two firearms (one of which was allegedly stolen) and several thousand dollars packaged in plastic bundles.

According to the Utah County Sheriff, Flattre and De Los Santos were being directed by Garcia to sell large quantities of methamphetamine. Authorities said they intercepted five conversations with De Los Santos, Flattre, and Garcia that arranged for the distribution of the drugs.

Detectives stated that they located over a half a pound of methamphetamine from Flattre’s residence and two pounds in De Los Santos’ home.

Garcia was booked into the Utah County Jail for 10 counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and failure to obey speed and proximity.

De Los Santos was arrested for five counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Flattre was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and distribution, offer, or arrange distribution of a controlled substance.