Wind blows shed at Utah Home Depot store, injuring teen girl

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A teenage girl suffered injuries Sunday afternoon when an apparent microburst lifted two sheds at a Utah Home Depot store, leaving her pinned underneath one of the sheds, St. George News reports.

The gust caused the sheds to move about 50 feet, and one of them struck the girl and another person, the report said.

“She had injuries to her left side, including clavicle, arm and knee,” said Julio Reyes, a spokesman for the Washington City Fire Department. “Witnesses described sudden high winds that passed through the area, which is believed to be a microburst.”

The girl was able to free herself before emergency crews arrived. The other person hit by the shed was treated and released at the scene.

The sheds had been on display in the store’s parking lot.

