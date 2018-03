GRANTSVILLE, Utah – Firefighters put out a fire at the Big Shot Ranch north of Grantsville Monday morning.

Fire crews were first called to the fire at about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the building was unoccupied and a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Video of structure Fire at Big Shot Ranch this morning. pic.twitter.com/B6DhUohOL6 — North Tooele Fire (@NTCFD) March 19, 2018