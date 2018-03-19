× Sandy police seek suspect in sexual assault on walking trail

SANDY, Utah – Sandy police are searching for a suspect who allegedly dragged a woman off a walking path and sexually assaulted her.

According to Sgt. Jason Neilen with the Sandy Police Department, a female in her 40’s was walking on the path in Dimple Dell gully near 10195 S Sandy Willow Cove, when the suspect pulled the woman off the path, assaulted her, and then fled.

The woman was able to flag down someone and they called 911. She was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

The suspect was described to be an African American man male in his 20’s. He is around 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and was wearing a black beanie with a yellow fish skeleton, a plaid jacket, and red colored vans shoes.

Neilsen stated that detectives were still in the area Monday afternoon. They had not located any witnesses who saw the assault, or surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone with any information on the assault or the suspect is urged to contact police.