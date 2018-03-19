× Police: Wanted ‘extremely intelligent’ serial criminal and bank robber may be in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah – Authorities from multiple states are seeking information on an “extremely intelligent” serial robbery suspect who has ties to Utah.

According to the Tustin, California police department, Daniel David Courson, 45, robbed banks in California, befriended and robbed a sick wealthy individual, and allegedly hit another bank in Northglenn, Colorado on Friday.

Courson was living in Park City in April of 2017 when detectives discovered he was living there under several false names and identities. Authorities also discovered he was offering guitar lessons and had begun a relationship with a subject who lived in Salt Lake City.

Prior to being discovered living in Park City, Courson allegedly stole several high-value paintings, checkbooks, jewelry, and watches from a wealthy victim in 2015. Tustin detectives stated that Courson had befriended the wealthy individual who was “extremely sick.”

Courson served a prison term for a series of bank robberies that occurred in 2006. He was arrested and paroled in 2014.

The U.S. Department of Justice stated that a suspect they believe to be Courson approached a bank teller Friday, demanded money, and fled in a truck with Utah plates.

Courson is suspected of traveling between Park City and Salt Lake City frequently and may have traveled to Utah following the most recent bank robbery.

“Courson is extremely intelligent, able to change his identity and alias quickly,” police wrote. “He has a background in the medical field, and uses that knowledge to obtain under the table employment. He should be considered dangerous. Individuals who see Courson should call 911.”

Courson has been known to use several different names, including Max Taylor, Scott E Taylor, Max Robert Taylor, Mark Pavlik, and Jeremy Penrod.

He is described as a Male Caucasian, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 185 pounds, with short brown graying and receding hair, with blue eyes. He is fit and is known to alter his appearance by wearing wigs and shaving his beard.

Courson currently has a $1,000,000 warrant for Burglary from California and has absconded California Parole.

Anyone who sees Courson or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.