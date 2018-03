× Passersby help save man from burning car in Riverton crash

RIVERTON, Utah – A man is in critical condition after his car crashed into a tree overnight in Riverton.

Unified Police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near 12600 S. and 1300 W.

Police said the car caught fire after it crashed and passersby helped rescue the man from the car.

Officers have not said what led to the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released.