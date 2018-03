Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Parsons, owner and head baker with Parsons' Bakery in Bountiful shares his recipe for hot cross buns. Michale says the buns have been a staple food of Good Friday celebrations for several centuries.

Here is a list of ingredients you will need.

-Flour 19 oz

-Starter 6 oz

-Sugar 3 oz

-Butter 2 oz

-Salt 1/2 oz

-Yeast 2 oz

-Water 8 oz

-Candy Fruit + Raisins 8 oz

Watch the video for instructions on how to make these tasty treats.

parsonsbakeryutah.net