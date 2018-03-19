Police seek public’s help in finding missing Utah woman in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, Utah - It's been ten days since anyone has seen or heard from Tracy Ann Lewis, 31, of Eden Utah.

When she decided she wanted to head out on a solo road trip up the coast after a family vacation at Disneyland, her parents, Sheila and Brett Lewis, asked that she contact them every day and put a tracker in her car.

“We put that more on the car for her safety. She wanted to go by herself,” said Brett Lewis.

Tracy emailed her parents on March 9, saying her phone was broken after falling into the ocean, but they haven’t been able to reach her since. They contacted police this past weekend and thanks to the tracker, they found her car in the parking lot at the Morning Glory Hotel in Ocean Shores, Washington with the keys on the dashboard. Immediately, her parents noticed some red flags.

“They're saying she checked out of the hotel on the 9th but then there's wet articles in the car that are sopping wet. How could they still be wet after a week,” says Sheila Lewis.

They think someone other than Tracy has been in that car.

“She's a very meticulous person, has to have things very neat but the state of the back of the car, her belongings that were in her duffle bags were thrown about,” says Sheila Lewis.

Surveillance video captured Tracy checking out of the hotel, but she hasn't been seen or heard from since.

“We know something's happened,” says Sheila Lewis.

Police initially suspected suicide, but a search of the area hasn't turned up anything and Tracy’s parents say she had a lot to live for and would never abandon her family without a word.

“She's our life. She's our life like all of our kids and all of our grandkids are. Our family is our life,” says Sheila Lewis in tears.

Tracy is five foot five, 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

“She's shy. She won’t look you in the face. She's the kindest and sweetest person you'll ever meet,” says Sheila Lewis.

Haunted by the worst case scenario, the Lewis' are relying on their faith to get them through.

“We have strong faith. We have lots of family and friends that are praying for us,” says Sheila Lewis.

Search and rescue crews canvassed the area around the hotel today with cadaver dogs but found nothing. Right now they're searching the car, hoping it will provide a lead.

Ocean Shores Police request the public's help for information on her whereabouts. If you know anything about Tracy Ann Lewis, please call 360-289-3331.