Two more bombs explode in Austin, Texas, injuring at least two people

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) Two more bombs exploded Sunday night in Austin, Texas, where several recent package bomb explosions are believed to be related.

Austin police and EMS confirmed a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive, and said two males in their twenties were transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Sunday's explosions come less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected.

Those explosions killed a man and teenage boy and severely injured an elderly woman.

It's not clear if Sunday's explosion is related to the previous events.