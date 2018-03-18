Police: Man pulls out Planned Parenthood signs, threatens neighbor with gun when confronted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake City police are looking for a man accused of pulling up yard signs and pulling a gun on a neighbor who confronted him.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police received reports of a man going up and down F Street in Salt Lake City's Avenues.

A neighbor posted on a neighborhood watch app that the man was ripping out yard signs in support of Planned Parenthood.

When someone confronted the man, the situation quickly escalated.

"Our suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at him," Salt Lake Police Lt. Russ Amott said. "He didn't say anything, he just kinda laughed and turned around, ran southbound towards South Temple, that's where he was last seen."

The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 5' 8" with a small build.

Police say he was wearing blue pants and a blue jogging jacket over a white shirt, as well as a tan hat.